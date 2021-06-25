…He is our only hope as next Ebonyi Governor – Ezza indigene

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI, the Ebonyi State capital is currently agog with the unconfirmed report that late Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze has risen from the dead.

This development has brought jubilation across various segments of the State as many sympathisers and supporters of the deceased are seen at his residence at Onwe Road jubilating over the coming-back-to-live of the late Commissioner for Infrastructure and Concession and former Commissioner for Works and Transport.

The road leading to his residence is currently blocked as many people are seen trooping to the location to ascertain the authenticity of the information.

Discussions about the deceased are currently on going among politicians, academics, Journalists, drivers, mechanics, students, traders among others in the State.

As at the time of this report, Vanguard is yet to get an official report about the present status of the late Commissioner but it was gathered that a member of the family of the deceased (names withheld) that broke the news to the public.

Announcing the news of the unfortunate incident on Tuesday evening while briefing the press at the new Government House Abakaliki, Governor David Umahi who spoke in an emotion-ladened voice described the deceased as his younger brother, friend and destiny helper.

According to him: “Engr. King’s died this morning at 9:15am at Turkish Hospital, Abuja. Nweze was traveling to Enugu on Saturday about 7pm with his driver and Orderly.

“And about Obinagu in Enugu State, they rammed into a stationary truck. He was on sit belt. They were all conscious. The orderly had a slight injury. He was treated and discharged. The driver had a slight injury and was treated and discharged

“The seat belt ruptured his (Nweze) intestines. They did a very successful surgery. They put him in intensive care unit to be there for three days

“This morning when I called at about 8 am, they said he had a crisis. At about 9:15 am, Engr. Nweze gave up. Am so sad. He is one of the pillars of this administration. To me is like my friend, brother, son and destiny helper went out and will never come back.

“We did our best. I declare tomorrow a public holiday in honour of Nweze and no market should be opened. No work in any of the offices; no work in any of the sites in honour of Engr. Nweze

“Also, in our liaison offices in Lagos, Abuja. We are going to be mourning from tomorrow till Saturday. All Government officials and, CAN be fasting and breaking their fast at the Christian Ecumenical Centre.

“Nweze is the Chairman of the ring road. He cannot be replaced. First as Commissioner for Works and then Infrastructure. All Government officials are to fast and break the fast at Ecumenical Centre by 4 pm to 5 pm.”

Meanwhile, following his demise, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State had declared fasting and prayers for the repose of the soul of the departed which began yesterday at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki

Vanguard gathered that attempt had been made on the life of the Commissioner in April, when suspected assailants allegedly stormed the location of the ongoing construction of Ebonyi International Airport at Ezza North Local Government Area of the State in search for him.

As many Ebonyi people are still skeptical over the rumour of the Commissioner’s present health status, others are praying for the information to be true as he has affected many lives positively in the course of his existence.

Speaking with Vanguard, an indigene of State, Mr. Emmanuel Alieza described the Commissioner as the only hope of Ezza people as it concerns the 2023 governorship Election in the State.

“This rumour should be true. This man is a good man and we want him to be the next Governor of the State. God is great. We are praying for him. He is our hope. He has touched the lives of many people both indigenes and non-indigenes collectives.”

Another Indigene of the State, Ezra Aligwe added that: “Let this rumour of the resurrection of Engr. F.K Nweze translates to reality for sure I know that more joy, jubilation and happiness shall flow beyond what is seen in the above video. I also know that God can do all things. I also know that the prayers of God-fearing Ebonyians since the rumour began on Tuesday 22 June shall not be despised by Almighty God. I return all glory to God.”

Ebonyi State Government in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, embarked on three-day fasting and prayers from Wednesday 23rd to Saturday 25th July, 2021at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki with the theme “God Protect Our Dear State And Leaders; to whom shall we go:? Jesus is the way the truth and the life”.

The event was aimed at interceding for late Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze, former Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession and late Engr. Uchechi Okah, former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development.

During the prayer session, Governor David Umahi directed that an autopsy be conducted on Engr. Nweze even ordered that the driver of Commissioner Nweze should go to the Commissioner of Police and make a statement concerning the incident.

Governor David Umahi further stated that Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze and Engr. Uchechi Okah were Irreplaceable as their hard work will not be in vain.

He assured that the State Government will talk over all their outstanding projects and make sure that their children will attain University Education under the sponsorship of the State Government.

According to Umahi: “Late Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze was a great man, very humble and the best Commissioner and the best manager of resources. While Engr. Uchechi Okay was a bold hardworking woman, very strong and tough.”

In a sermon, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ebonyi State Chapter, very Reverend Father Dr Abraham Nwali described life as a gratuitous fragile gift from God and urged people to always live their lives in the Lord.

He called on the people to ready always for rapture by living lives worthy of emulation, because no one has the monopoly of life.

“It could be any time. So we must be ready for one day we will all leave this world. God gives, God takes and in every condition, we must thank Him.”