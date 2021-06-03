Constitution Amendment: CAN seeks removal of immunity clause

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to review and amend Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides immunity for the President, Vice-President, Governor and Deputy Governor from facing prosecution while in office.

CAN’s Director, National and Legal Issues, Barrister Comfort Chigbue, stated this while presenting the apex Christian body’s memorandum during the public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, in Abuja.

She said the immunity clause had given room for criminals to perpetrate evil agenda against the country.

Chigbue also said for the country to make any meaningful progress in fighting corruption, Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution must be removed.

She said, “CAN stands for equality of all persons before the law. So, we want the immunity clause (Section 308) to be expunged. Some governors hide under the cover of immunity to perpetrate heinous acts, but they cannot be challenged in court. If you err either as a President or Governor, and it is so fundamental, you should have nowhere to hide.”

She argued that the immunity clause had anti-democratic tendencies; saying that it aids corruption and criminality.

Speaking also, CAN’s General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, revealed that other issues the umbrella Christian body wants to be addressed in the constitution amendment process were devolution of power and governance, constitutional recognition of traditional rulers, state police, secularity of Nigeria, creation of new states, autonomy of the judiciary and fiscal federalism.

“Revenue allocation and sharing formula should be guided by the principles of sustenance and benefits to sources of dedication on the ratio of 70 percent retained by regions, and 30 percent sent to the center,” Daramola added.

