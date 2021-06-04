By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress, APC has expelled two governorship aspirants in the 2020 Ondo governorship election for alleged anti-party activities.

They include the daughter of the late sage and civilian governor of Ondo state, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin, and Dr. Nath Adojutelegan.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye said the decision to axe the two party chieftains was in in line with Article 21 of the APC Constitution.

Kalejaye said that ” At the party’s State Executive Committee yesterday, 3rd of June, 2021, and on the strength of the report of the disciplinary committee early set up, the Ondo State APC resolved that Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin, and Mr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan, be suspended and expelled forthwith from the chapter.

“The resolution is being communicated to the National Secretariat.

” The State Exco also resolved that while the chapter is ready, and willing to absorb politicians from other political parties that are set to join, we wish to make it clear that ‘nomadic politicians’ that have migrated back and forth to several political parties in Nigeria would not be admitted into our fold.

” Sometime in January, leaders of APC in Igboroko 1, Ward 2, Owo Local Government area outlined some anti-party allegations against one of its leaders, and indeed a state leader, Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin.

” The Ward suspended Mrs. Anifowose, after investigation, expectedly, and communicated the decision to the Local Government secretariat.

“On receipt of the letter of suspension, the leadership of the Local Government did thorough checks on the actions and decision of the Ward and, convinced of the propriety of the decision, endorsed the suspension of Mrs. Anifowose, and did communicate the development to the State Secretariat.

” We also received series of complaints and anti-party allegations against Mr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan from the leaders in Arigidi Iye Ward 1, Akoko North West Local Government, and that he has been suspended.

“As a lawful and responsible organisation, the State Working Committee deliberated on the allegations, and set up a fact-finding committee, in line with Article 21 of the Party, to dig into series of allegations against Mrs. Anifowose, and Mr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The party congratulated the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on his 100 days in office and commended him and his “compact team for doing so much within a short term, but urge him to sustain the tempo.

Recall that the suspended governorship aspirants had approached the court after the election to challenge the emergence of governor Akeredolu as the party’s candidate in the governorship primary.

