Wabba dares El-Rufai, says ‘come & arrest me’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba has called the bluff of Governor Nasir El-Rufai who declared him wanted for alleged sabotage of economic activities in the state, saying since the Governor knew where he was lodging in Kaduna, he should come and arrest him.

The 5-day warning strike and protest led by Wabba has grounded economic and social activities in Kaduna State on Monday, even as the labour said they would mobilize and storm the state capital in thousands, the next day.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, had declared the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other top leaders of the Congress wanted.

The Governor said, the labour leaders are wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act.

On his Twitter handle @elrufai, the Governor asked anyone who knew the whereabouts of Wabba and others to report to the state Ministry of Justice.

El-Rufai had said the strike and street protest by the labour will not blackmail his government into rescinding its decision to right-sizing the workforce.

“There will be a handsome reward for information on NLC President’s whereabouts,” he had tweeted.

But Wabba told journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna that they cannot be intimidated and that, anyone attempting to intimidate them should go after the bandits kidnapping and killing the people of Kaduna.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: