Ramadan: Fasting continues Wednesday as Sallah holds Thursday – NSCIA

Use the month for soul cleansing for national growth, Imam AbdulGafar Mofesaye tells Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – has announced Tuesday that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

In a statement, by Prof. Salisu Shehu Deputy Secretary-General, the Sultan stated that Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan. Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.

Wassalamu alaikum wa-Rahmatullah.”

