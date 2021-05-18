No one is being prosecuted for land deal in Idumuje Ugboko — Monarch 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Obi of the Idumuje Ugboko Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Solomon Eziokwubundu Nwabuokei Nwoko, Tuesday, debunked online reports that some persons were still being prosecuted as a result of land deals in the kingdom.

The Monarch in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Fred Akpewe, reacting to the online report credited to the Okey Ifejoku family, said; “to the best of the knowledge of the Obi of Idumuje Ugboko, no one is in police custody or being arraigned as a result of land deals in his kingdom.

“The only remote issue relating to the land dispute is a civil case involving one hectare of land between a Prince (names withheld) in the kingdom and a family.

“The Obi of Idumuje Ugboko is however aware that there is an ongoing criminal prosecution for terrorism and murder of persons arising from the May 18th to 25th attacks and destruction in Idumuje Ugboko which is now popularly referred to as the 2017 mayhem in the community.

“Some of the persons have been granted bail while a few others are still perfecting their bail conditions. Instead of defending themselves in court for the charges against them, they are claiming that they are being arraigned as a result of land issues.

“By this, they falsely and maliciously allege that their arraignment is at the instance of Prince (Dr) Ned Nwoko, the Chancellor of the proposed Stars University in Idumuje Ugboko. HRM Solomon Eziokwubundu Nwabuokei Nwoko wishes to clarify that the arraignment of certain persons has no bearing whatsoever with land issues.

“As a matter of fact, the victims of the 2017 Idumuje Ugboko mayhem are the complainants together with their witnesses in the murder of Cyprian Kumiolu and Kennedy Iloh.

“The above clarification has become necessary to set records straight in view of distorted facts concerning the arraignment of persons in a Federal Court in connection with terrorism and murder charges”.

