My unique selling point – Jefay, Nigerian artiste

Fast rising Nigerian musician, Freeborn Emojevu, popularly known as Jefay, has clearly stated the importance of social media in his music career.

The Delta State born Talent in a recent interview with Vanguard News revealed how social media boosts his connection with his teeming fans.

“My unique selling point is social media. That’s where I can reach out to everyone who will also love to get contact with me; especially my fans and friends.”

Coping in an industry which is highly competitive for male and female musicians alike is not an easy feat.

However, for Jefay, he feels free and good.

“I believe it’s not about gender of male or female, it’s about you, to enjoy and be happy with what you’re doing as a musician and keep leaning. I’m happy and proud for being a male musician,” he hinted.

Although Jefay is yet to drop an album, he has just released an EP to thrill his fans who long for his melodic sounds.

“I have 5 tracks on my GOODNESS EP

(1:) Something for you (2:) Feel your body. (3:) Wonder why. (4:) Them fine. (5:) Anyway. These songs were inspired by my different love stories,” he stated.

Aside music, Jefay who is a Business Education Graduate from Delta State University, Abraka Nigeria also has a vocational experience in building construction.

Recalling his journey into the music industry, he said, “I have been doing music for a long time now. I remember in my secondary school days during our break hours, there’s this friend of mine who will beckon on me to come and join him in singing and rapping.

Even after school hours, I’d to their house and both of us will go to a quiet place and do more music rehearsals. That’s how I started. But professionally it has been for 11 years and counting.”

