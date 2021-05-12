Dare: We’ve lost a champion — Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

…Buried amid tears

…Aare Musulumi consoles Adeboye over son’s death

By Olayinka Latona & Adeola Badru

EMOTIONS ran high, yesterday, as the remains of Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, the third child of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, were laid to rest at the Redemption Camp, in Mowe, Ogun State.

Dare, who died last Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 before his death.

He was buried after a Farewell Service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Those in attendance at the service were his wife, Temiloluwa; his three daughters, his brother, Leke Adeboye, and other siblings; the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith, as well as his son, Pastor David Oyedepo Jr.

Dare was later buried in the presence of friends, family, and church members.

We’ve lost a champion —Adeboye

Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye, who broke his silence since the death of his son, said Dare’s death was not a result of his age.

Adeboye, who is fondly called Daddy GO, spoke through a recorded message, after the thanksgiving service held for his late son.

The 79-year-old cleric said what had happened is going to work out for the good of the members, the church and the body of Christ at large.

He also urged RCCG members and the Christian body not to mourn like those who do not have Christ, but rather be courageous, win more souls and stand in unity.

The church leader, who said the church has lost a champion, also promised his total commitment to the Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the church.

“We are putting this on record, like never before; I am going to show even greater interest in the Youth and Young Adult Ministry. God bless you, have a wonderful time and I will see you very soon”, he said.

His words: “I want to thank every one of you for this massive show of love not just for Dare but also for me, my wife, the widow and siblings. I am extremely grateful.

“I am bringing this brief message, not only to thank you but to let you know that by the special grace of God, we are all loved of God and because we are loved of God, we are more than conquerors.

“I want you to know that God, who knows the end from the beginning, knew long before the foundations of the world that what has happened is going to happen and because His word is forever settled, He said all things work together for them that loved God.

“We may not understand now but what had happened is going to work out for our good as individuals, families and as a denomination. It is going to work out for the good of the body of Christ as a whole.

“I just want to remind us of one or two things. One: God is sovereign, He does as He pleases and in one of his sermons that Dare himself said: ‘God does not need a visa to visit you or to do whatever He wants to do in your life. He does not need permission. He is the Almighty, the Lord of Host, The Commander-in-Chief of all the hosts of heaven. You don’t command the Commander-in-Chief; He tells you what to do. And nobody ever says: no Lord, you don’t say no to your Lord, whatever your Lord says, the answer is Yes Lord.

“And I have thought you that when you obey when it is convenient for you, it is called cooperation and when you obey when it is not convenient for you at all, it is called submission. And the day we surrender our lives to the Lord Jesus Christ, we are saying Lord we submit. Yes Lord to everything. In living and dying, when it is convenient when it is not convenient, it is Yes Lord.

God tested me with Dare’s death

“We have lost a champion, you will agree with me on that. Then let us consider him a seed that we have laid down and let us get ready for a special harvest. The Bible says that the reason God sowed Jesus Christ as a seed is so that He can become the firstborn of many brethren.

“Let us join forces together and produce many champions like Damilare. Let us produce thousands of Pastor Dees; that will go round the whole world and shake the world for the Lord Jesus Christ. That is how we can honour him and honour his memory.

“The church of God is marching on; the gate of hell cannot prevail against the church of God. It doesn’t matter what the devil might be thinking now. The devil was rejoicing the day Jesus Christ died on the cross, but if he had known what was coming, he would have left the Lord alone. The devil was rejoicing when Job lost all his children and several other things, if the devil had known, he would have left Job alone because, in the end, the Bible says: God blessed the latter end of Job more than his beginning.

“My beloved children, I have good news for you, mighty things are about to begin in our individual lives, families, in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the body of Christ. Mighty things are about to begin.

“Because I recorded the message of this Sunday that we just passed before this incident happened and if you listen to that sermon, the 2 O’clock sermon, recorded before the incident happened, you heard me say: ‘for every examination that you passed, there will be promotion, the tougher the exam, the bigger the promotion.

“It has been a tough one but by the grace of God, we have passed. My promotion is on the way. I am encouraging you that we join forces together; let us win souls like never before, plant churches like never before. Let us drive the devil crazy, let us show him the stuff we are made of.

Don’t cry for Pastor D

“We are marching on, cry if you wish to, but don’t cry for Pastor D, because he is resting in glory. Cry because you are the one still fighting the battle but then, fight courageously because, on the resurrection morning, we shall meet again.

“Thank you very much for coming, for your show of love; keep praying for me because Paul said: Pray for us. Keep on praying for my wife, for the widow, children, but more than anything else, keep on praying for yourself that you will finish well and finish strong so that on the resurrection morning, we can be together again.

“Anyone who has caught the glimpse of heaven will not be crying for Pastor D. I have seen it and I know what I am talking about. If you see me working like jack at my age, it is because I have beheld the reward that is waiting.”

Aare Musulumi condoles Adeboye over son’s death

Meanwhile, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland (Edo and Delta States), Alhaji Dawud Akinola, yesterday, described the death of Adeboye’s son as a great loss to the entire nation.

Aare Musulumi, in a statement, noted that the pain of losing a child especially at his prime will always linger in the mind of every parent, who cared and loved their children.

Akinola said: “Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers, even as Muslims, are with the immediate and extended family including the RCCG worldwide and it is indeed our earnest supplication to God the most benevolent to grant the entire family fortitude to bear the pain of Pastor Dare’s passing.

“On behalf of myself, my family, the Aare Musulumi-in-council and the entire Muslim of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, I express our sincere condolences to the family of Pastor E. A. Adeboye and the entire Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide over the departure of their beloved son.”

