Consider LASU’s future in your decision, Group tells Lagos Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Liberators Group, comprising concerned professors at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has appealed to Lagos State Government to consider the future position of the institution in its decision.

The group made the plea in a statement by its Chairman, Prof. Adeleke Fakoya, on Thursday in Lagos.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Visitor to LASU had on March 30 inaugurated a special visitation panel to the institution on the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor among other issues.

Fakoya said that the visitation panel should consider the future of the university as the most important element in their assignment.

“They should discountenance whatever would detract them from the position and honour which LASU is enjoying at present among the world’s greatest universities.

Also read:

“As a group of respectable defenders of the LASU system, we give full respect and uncompromised loyalty to all constituted authorities as long as they are working in the interest of the university.

“Thus, we have constantly restated our support for the visitor to the university, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (the Governor), Governing Council, Senate and the management.

“In a way, we see ourselves as assistants and lieutenants for all these constituted authorities, and have always worked for hand in hand with them for institutional growth and progress,” he said.

Fakoya said they had constantly ensured that all discussions about government had been fair, objective and truthful.

“Thus, for a very enjoyable period in our university for the first time, members of staff confirm that LASU is indeed one family, notwithstanding whether one person is a Christian or Muslim.

“The generally acknowledged objective has been how the university will remain highly rated locally and globally,” he said.

The group leader said that there was no impasse associated with the process approved by the governor to guide the appointment of the next vice-chancellor.

“We will greatly appeal to the visitation panel to carefully consider all the memoranda submitted, so as not to be swayed by arguments not related to the process leading to the interviews.

“Most dedicated staff of LASU today would not want the university’s growth to be destroyed by those who are crying foul

about a process that all had earlier adjudged fair and objective.

NAN reports that the liberators have been the voice of the New LASU in the last five years, beginning with the remarkable appointment of Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun as Vice-Chancellor (2016- 2021).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: