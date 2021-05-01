Adefisayo lauds PwCChess4Change tourney

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the PwCChess4Change Grand Slam slated for next month, the Honourable Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo has commended the organisers and sponsors for impacting positively on students in the state.

The Commissioner made the commendations during the sponsors’ courtesy visit to her office recently.

According to her; “As an educator, I’m a great believer in chess and it’s fantastic that the competition provides the students with the opportunity to travel, to network and also to learn the king among games. So, I’m excited about it.

“Chess teaches a lot. It teaches you about decision-making. You can’t make a move without thinking of the impact on your opponent and what your opponent’s reaction would likely be. So, that means you really have to think deep. I believe in transporting skills and they can take that skill into thinking strategically and creatively.”

Speaking during the visit, PwC’s partner, Mr. Pedro Omontuemhen said; “Education is an area we focus on at PwC. We continued to support education since the last administration and even the present administration by getting involved in so many ways.”

