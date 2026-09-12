Woman recovers N1.64m mistakenly sent to Pastor Jerry Eze’s church

A woman, Sandra Okpara, has recovered N1.64m that she mistakenly transferred to an account linked to Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International.

Okpara, a single mother of two, had made a public appeal on social media after discovering that she had mistakenly sent N1,640,200 to the church while attempting to transfer the money to another account.

She said the money belonged to people she was expected to pay and pleaded for help in tracing the funds.

“This money is not my money. I cannot do offering of 1,640,200. Please help me trace the accounts,” she said in a video shared on social media on Friday.

According to Okpara, she had earlier transferred N1,000 as an offering before attempting to make another transfer of more than N1.6m to a Zenith Bank account.

She explained that she only noticed the error after checking the transfer receipt.

“My hand just clicked that one. Before God and man, it was erroneous,” she said.

Okpara said she initially approached Zenith Bank and later Moniepoint in an attempt to reverse the transaction, but the recovery process proved unsuccessful.

She then turned to Pastor Jerry Eze’s online prayer platform after she was unable to establish direct contact with the church.

“I went to Moniepoint; they lodged the complaint, but they were asking for a court order. I don’t know how to contact them. I went to Pastor Jerry’s online prayer platform,” she said.

After her video gained attention online, Streams of Joy International said it became aware of the incident and contacted her.

The woman confirmed receiving the money in a video released on Saturday.

“My money has been refunded by the church. Thank you to NSSPD, and Pastor Jerry Eze,” she said.