PSHAN appoints Tinuola Akinbolagbe new CEO

…As Dangote, Ovia say her experience would boost health coverage

By Peter Egwuatu

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) has announced the appointment of Dr.Tinuola Akinbolagbe as the Chief Executive Officer.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Jim Ovia also endorsed her appointment, stressing that her level of experience would boost the universal health coverage in the country.

Akinbolagbe will lead the PSHAN team to actively engage private sector players to take bold, positive steps to achieve universal health coverage in Nigeria.

As a not-for-profit, business-led organization founded to improve Nigeria’s healthcare system by providing accessible, affordable, and first-rate healthcare solutions to everyday Nigerians, PSHAN has been at the fore front of collaboration with the domestic and international development community to address inequities in access to healthcare services in Nigeria. This includes partnerships with The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In collaboration with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, PSHAN has proactively developed the innovative Adopt-a-Healthcare-Facility Program (ADHFP) aimed at mobilizing smart capital to address inequities at the primary healthcare level. The new CEO will drive this initiative in collaboration with leaders across the private and public sectors.

A qualified public health physician, Dr. Akinbolagbe brings several years of emerging markets experience to her new role, most recently serving as the CEO at Synlab Nigeria Ltd (formerly Pathcare), an international medical diagnostic provider. She also brings extensive experience in the health insurance sector & serves on the Boards of private sector companies.

Speaking on the Tinuola appointment, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder of PSHAN and Board member, says: “The PSHAN Board welcomes Tinuola as our new CEO. Her entrepreneurial skills, extensive networks and deep understanding of the health space will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver the PSHAN mission.”

Congratulating the new CEO, Jim Ovia, Co-Chairman of PSHAN,says: “Tinuola understands PSHAN’s pivotal role within Nigeria’s health sector ecosystem and what is required to drive effective collaboration and partnership between stakeholders. She is a great addition to the PSHAN team”.

On her new appointment, Tinuola says” “I am delighted to join the PSHAN team. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of life in Nigeria and beamed a spotlight on our fragile healthcare system. PSHAN is set to transform the quality of healthcare delivery in Nigeria by innovatively pooling private sector capacity to intervene directly. This would be a definite game-changer in our healthcare system. It has been a rewarding experience and I appreciate the support I received from the Board and the management team at PSHAN”.

Tinuola takes the reins from outgoing interim CEO, Mr. Sonny Nwarisi, who was seconded to PSHAN by Pricewaterhouse Coopers in 2019.

