‘I didn’t want to die’ – Broda Shaggi recounts stray bullet ordeal

Nigerian comedian and actor Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has recounted his near-death experience after being hit by a stray bullet during a brand activation outing.

The entertainer said the incident occurred on March 9, 2026, during what began as an ordinary workday, shortly after he and his team had completed a brand activation and were leaving the location.

Recounting the incident in an interview shared on his YouTube page, Broda Shaggi said, “It was just a normal day, a day I will go out for any brand activation, until the devil decided to show up. We were done with the activation, we were already leaving, and all of a sudden, I heard a loud bang, it was just total silence in the car, and then I touched my hip and saw blood, that’s when it dawned on me that I have been hit by a stray bullet.”

He described the experience as frightening, revealing that he lost consciousness before reaching the hospital.

“It was a crazy day, I was unconscious till we got to the hospital. All that was in my mind was just to survive, I didn’t want to die,” he said.

The comedian recalled how his condition worsened to the point where medical personnel had to consider transferring him to another hospital.

“It got to that point where they said they had to take me to another hospital, I was sweating, holding my leg; I was seeing blood, I just wanted to hear a doctor telling me, ‘Samuel, you’ll be fine’,” he recounted.

According to him, the medical team at the second hospital quickly attended to him and moved him into the emergency room, giving him some reassurance about his chances of survival.

“We got to the other hospital, they were swift, put me in the emergency room. By that time, my mind was settled and that I was going to make it through this moment,” he said.

However, the reality of the incident became clearer when he realised he could no longer move his leg.

“Minutes later, everything was calmed, but then I could not move my leg, that was when it dawned on me that what happened could change everything,” he said.

The injury also raised concerns about his ability to continue performing the physical routines associated with his comedy character.

“I was worried how do I do ‘Oya hit me’ without my leg’,” he added.

Broda Shaggi said that although the pain had reduced by the following morning, he began to grapple with the emotional impact of the incident.

“When I woke up the next day, the pain had reduced, but emotions started kicking in, I started asking myself ‘Why me?’”

He said he eventually tried to find meaning in the experience, reflecting on his demanding work schedule and the limited time he had taken to rest since 2018.

“Then I started thinking this was intentional for me to rest, because since 2018 I never rest. So I consoled myself with that.”

Following the incident, Broda Shaggi travelled to Dubai for surgery. After the procedure, the comedian regained the ability to walk and stand on his two feet, marking a significant step in his recovery from the gunshot injury.

Speaking about his recovery, the entertainer said he remained grateful that the incident had not resulted in worse consequences, although he had yet to recover fully.

“Throughout this period, one thing I keep saying is that I am grateful because it could have been worse. It is a new reality, and I have not fully recovered yet. I am still using my crutches for now. There was a time when I could not move or even put both feet on the ground without the crutches. But now, I can walk and stand on my own without them, although I still need to use the crutches for support.”

Vanguard News