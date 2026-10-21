UCL: Rice rescues Arsenal with late equaliser in 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s English midfielder #41 Declan Rice (3rd R) celebrates scoring the 2-2 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND / AFP)
Declan Rice scored a late equaliser as last season’s runners-up Arsenal drew 2-2 away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Eberechi Eze gave Arsenal the lead in Germany, but Alphonso Davies levelled and Harry Kane netted a penalty for the hosts before Rice made it 2-2.
Rice’s goal means the Gunners have seven points from three Champions League outings, while Bayern are on five points.
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