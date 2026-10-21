Kano will vote Tinubu in 2027, Governor Yusuf assures

By Hadiza Yusuf

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has assured President Bola Tinubu of the support of the people of Kano State in the 2027 general election.

According to him, the people of Kano will vote for the President to ensure the continuation of his development projects.

Yusuf stated this on Wednesday while representing president Tinubu at the commissioning of a section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway at Tamburawa in Kano State.

He praised the President for projects being executed by the Federal Government, saying that the highway would ease transportation across Northern Nigeria.

Governor Yusuf also revealed that many projects executed by President Tinubu had not received adequate publicity.

“I have seen many projects the President has executed that have not been publicised. I could go on and on listing the projects and initiatives of this administration,” Yusuf said.

He expressed confidence that the people of Kano and other parts of the country would support Tinubu in the next general election.

“The people of Kano will come out en masse to vote for President Tinubu, not only in Kano but across the North-West, the South and the country at large, to ensure the continuation of his development projects,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the worst of Nigeria’s economic hardship was over.

He insisted that Tinubu’s reforms were beginning to yield positive results.

“The reforms have started to yield dividends of democracy. Even in the darkest hour before dawn, there is hope. Let us support President Bola Tinubu,” Umahi said.

He cited road projects in Kano and other parts of the North-West as evidence of the administration’s efforts.

He added that the Federal Government was working to complete projects inherited from the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is no project started by the late President Buhari that President Bola Tinubu is not doing in the North,” he said.

Umahi listed several road projects in the region, including the Kano Northern Bypass, Kano Ring Road, Kano-Kongolam road project and the Zari-Hunkuyi road project.

He also said the Federal Government was working on the Sokoto-Zamfara-Zaria road.

He added that some inherited projects had been redesigned to feature reinforced concrete pavement.

According to Umahi, the Tinubu administration has completed close to 400 kilometres of roads in the North-West within three years, while about 4,000 kilometres of road projects are ongoing in the region.

He said the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Highway would benefit not only the North-West but also other parts of the country.