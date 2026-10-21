Meet 2 Nigerian army generals who made history with parachute jumps from moving aircraft

By Kingsley Omonobi



The Nigerian Army recorded a historic milestone in its airborne operations on Wednesday following successful parachute jumps by the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Major General Muhammed Inuwa, and the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Airborne Training School, Brigadier General MS Usman, from a moving aircraft on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The landmark exercise has been described as a moment of pride for the Nigerian Army’s elite airborne community, highlighting the commitment of senior military officers to airborne training, operational proficiency and the advancement of the Army’s specialised capabilities.

The two commanders’ participation underscores the importance of practical training, professional competence and leadership by example in developing the skills required for specialised military operations.

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The achievement also adds to the tradition of senior military officers participating in parachute operations, a practice associated with elite airborne formations across the world.

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During World War II, American airborne commanders, including Major Generals Matthew Ridgway and Maxwell Taylor, famously parachuted alongside their troops during the D-Day operations of June 6, 1944. Major General James M. Gavin also became renowned for his combat parachute jumps.

The milestone is expected to inspire personnel within the Nigerian Army’s airborne formations and reinforce the service’s commitment to maintaining professional standards in specialised military training.

For the elite airborne family, October 21, 2026, will be remembered as a day of distinction and achievement.

For Nigeria’s airborne community, the successful jumps by Maj Gen Inuwa and Brig Gen Usman represent a moment of institutional pride and a celebration of the courage, discipline and technical proficiency required for airborne operations