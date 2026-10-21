Real Madrid thrash Leipzig 4-1 to continue perfect European start

Real Madrid’s French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during their UEFA Champions League first round day 3 football match between Real Madrid CF and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

Real Madrid claimed a third Champions League victory in as many games by thrashing RB Leipzig 4-1 on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande among the goals for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Madrid from close range towards the end of a tight first half, with Arda Guler doubling the record 15-time European champions’ advantage soon after the interval.

Mbappe bent home a third before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for the German side and Diomande rammed a volley into the top corner to cap Madrid’s triumph late on.

Their fourth consecutive win across all competitions will boost Madrid’s morale ahead of Sunday’s La Liga Clasico against bitter rivals Barcelona.

Without a major trophy for two seasons and having endured a shaky domestic start, Madrid can at least boast a perfect record in Europe, unlike Barca after their defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Mourinho started with Vinicius, serving a four-match ban in La Liga, on the left flank and benched former Leipzig winger Diomande, despite his improving form.

The coach also brought Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga into midfield and put midfielder Federico Valverde at right-back again, as he did in Sunday’s win at Sevilla.

Visitors Leipzig created the first big chance, with Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois getting down low to make a superb save from Romulo Cardoso.

Vinicius, who improved on a poor showing at Roma last week without breaking out of his rut, drew a save at full stretch from Leipzig’s Maarten Vandevoordt.

Madrid carved out an advantage in the final stages of a low-key first half when Valverde cut the ball back for Guler, whose shot was saved by Vandevoordt. However the goalkeeper could not clear the ball and Silva darted in to prod over the line.

It was the former Manchester City midfielder’s first goal for the club after joining this summer.

Vandevoordt saved well from Valverde’s fierce effort before Guler put Madrid two goals ahead in the 52nd minute.

Jude Bellingham crossed to the back post and Mbappe nodded the ball across goal, with Guler able to hold off a defender and turn home.

Mbappe lashed a shot into the side-netting after being teed up by Bellingham as Madrid looked to put the game out of sight.

Mourinho sent on Diomande for Vinicius with 20 minutes remaining, with the Brazilian left looking disappointed on the bench, aware he can not play again until November 4, when Madrid visit AEK Athens.

Madrid’s record 140 million euro ($157m) signing Diomande pulled the ball back to Mbappe on the edge of the box for Madrid’s third, with the French forward bending home.

Leipzig quickly grabbed a consolation goal at the other end as Dean Huijsen switched off, with Gomis firing past Courtois.

Diomande ended proceedings with a bang as he rattled an emphatic volley from Brahim Diaz’s cross into the top corner for his third goal in his last four appearances.

Vanguard News