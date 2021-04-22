Breaking News
Popular Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, arrested for defiling minor

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James aka Baba Ijesha, for defiling a minor.

The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years ago, when she was 7 years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.

