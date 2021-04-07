Breaking News
PDP constitutes screening committee for North-west zonal congresses

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a screening committee for its aspirants for the North-West Zonal Executive Committee positions.

A statement by the PDP National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the committee would be chaired by Alhaji Shehu Agaie.

Akobundu said that the NWC also approved the nomination of Alhaji Baba Iyali as Secretary, while Sen. Grace Bent, Hon. Nura Amadi and Dr Danladi Abdul-Hameed are members.

According to him, the screening exercise will hold on Thursday, April 8, at the party’s Zonal Headquarters, Kaduna, Kaduna State

