It costs more to construct roads in Niger Delta — Ishaku

…Urge Nigerians to support PDP back to power in 2023

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR of Taraba State, Arc. Darius Ishaku, Friday said it costs more to build infrastructure, especially roads in the Niger Delta region compared to other parts of the country.

He told Nigerians to support the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in its quest to take back power at the centre

Ishaku who stated this while inaugurating Jesus Saves Road, Agric Road and dualised Okpanam Road in the Asaba capital territory, said the Niger Delta States deserved accolades for infrastructural development in the region.

He said as a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, he was familiar with issues, including the terrain and cost of developing infrastructure in the region, saying he was impressed with the quality of work being done by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta.

Commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his outstanding accomplishments, commitment to the growth, development of the State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he said; “I am happy to be here in Delta for this momentous and historical occasion.

“Governor Okowa’s performance is a testament of the quality of leaders the PDP is putting up for governance in the states where they are leading. I must commend him for his competence, integrity, commitment and indeed his wonderful contributions to the growth and development of Delta and Nigeria.

“I am aware of his outstanding accomplishments in education, road construction, water supply as well as the empowerment of women and youths in the state.

“I have been Minister of Niger Delta and I know how difficult and how expensive it is to build roads in the Niger Delta because it costs up to four to five times of what we spend in the North.

“Not many people know what goes on underground in the roads and our people need to be told what Niger Delta states pass through in constructing roads.

“In most cases people don’t understand that the underground drainages cost even more than asphalting of the road itself.

“It is imperative that we continue to sustain our support to governors like Okowa, who has been doing extremely well for his people and for the PDP”.

He enjoined Nigerians to support PDP in the next general election, saying: “as we approach 2023, I urge Nigerians to support the party in our quest to take back power at the centre.

In his remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said; “we are happy as a people and happy as a state and on behalf of the government and people of Delta we welcome you to our state.

“As has been said, this area we are inaugurating today used to be a very difficult terrain and I must publicly appreciate the contractor, CCECC, for a great job done especially for achieving the ground sewer to the Amilimocha River.

