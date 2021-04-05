How we’re mitigating effects of doctors’ strike on patients – UBTH

Kindly Share This Story:

University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) says it offers skeletal services to patients despite the indefinite strike embarked upon by National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), nationwide.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr Joshua Uwaila, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Uwaila said that the hospital had been carrying out skeletal services, within the depleted human resources available, to mitigate the impacts of the strike on patients.

“In the meantime, several patients have had to seek medical care in other hospitals which are not affected by the strike.

“We are hopeful that the ongoing dialogue between the resident doctors and the Federal Government will be fruitful.

“We also count on the understanding of Nigerians, as we pray for speedy resolution of the industrial dispute,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

