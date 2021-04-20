Fire razes Data Processing Centre at Kano INEC office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

An early Tuesday morning fire outbreak has razed the Data Processing Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Kano State.

It was gathered that the fire incident started at about 10:15 am.

The fire razed the whole building, destroyed all equipment and other valuables.

Vanguard learnt the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of filing the report.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi confirmed the fire incident.

Abdullahi said, “at about 10:21 am, we received a distress call through one Hassan Dalhatu that a building of ground floor of about 80 X 30 ft use as an INEC Office, One Data processing centre and One administration Office was gutted by fire.

“Cause of the incident is under investigations right now,” Abdullahi said.

When contacted, officials of the INEC declined comments saying they were been awaited by the headquarters for a brief on the incident.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filling in the story, the firefighters from the Federal fire service were seen battling to quench the fire.

