FG, Commission to integrate transparency, accountability principle in LGA

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRS) in collaboration with Federal Government is set to integrate principles of prudent management of resources, transparency, and accountability among local government administrators in the country.

Mr Victor Muruako, Chairman FRS, made this known, when he visited Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, in his office on Monday, in Abuja.

Muruako said that the commission was partnering with the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs to organise a forum for all the local government chairmen and councilors across the country to actualise the vision.

“With the collaboration of your ministry which oversights local government affairs, we propose a day national forum to create an enabling environment.

“The aim is to engage local government leadership on the need to rise up to the challenge of using their position to better the life of the people, ” he said.

“To actualise the vision, the FRS boss appealed to Akume to form a joint committee between the agency and his ministry to work out modalities to realise its objectives,” he said.

He added that the initiative would give the ministry and the FRS credit, for acting proactively to save the nation from impending crisis.

Responding, Sen. George Akume thanked the management of FRS for such a laudable initiative.

He described it as “Initiative to secure greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within the Local Government Administration”.

According to Akume, FRS was established in 2008 through the instrumentality of the Fiscal Responsible Act (FRA), and signed into law in 2007, with the primary aim of improving peoples’ lives. (NAN)

