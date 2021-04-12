Breaking News
Translate

PDP SW Congress: Fayose’s candidate for youth leader disqualified

On 4:52 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Fayose meets Ajayi, Ondo Dep Gov, urges him to return to PDP
Ayodele Fayose

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Candidates for the post of youths leader, Femi Adetola, from the camp of Governor Ayodele Fayose has been disqualified.

The disqualification was announced by the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engineer Johnson Abounu, who stood in for the panel Chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom.

According to the panel, the candidate was disqualified for not meeting the age requirement for the post.

Also read: 2023: Okorocha best among Igbo aspirants, says Arewa group

The Candidate is 49 years old which contravene the provision of our constitution, which put the age for anyone aspiring the position to be between 18-40 years”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayose who admitted that the candidate is from his camp accepted the disqualification in good faith.

“The candidate is from my camp. I accept the disqualification on his behalf in the spirit of peace in the party. We will not treat it as a case of influence from the panel”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!