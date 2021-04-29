Don’t be lenient with bandits, Gov Matawalle urges Judges

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has urged judges in the state not to be lenient with bandits and be patriotic in handling their cases.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Media to the governor, issued to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

The governor made the appeal when he hosted judges and legislators to the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

He said judges handling banditry cases should be patriotic and show no mercy as part of their contribution to ending banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Matawalle disclosed that the state government had procured new vehicles to be distributed to Magistrates and Shariah Court judges, to enhance their services.

The governor commended the two arms of government for the cordial working relationship with the executive, especially their support to the government’s fight against banditry.

He noted that a lot of successes have been recorded by his administration as a result of the support and cooperation of the two arms of government.

Matawalle noted that the state assembly had enacted many laws which have benefited the people and urged all arms of government to sustain the efforts.

The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, thanked the governor on behalf of the guests for the dinner and for cooperating with them in the task of developing the state.

Magarya said the legislature and judiciary have been receiving tremendous support from the governor and were operating without any interference.

He assured of their continued support and cooperation to all government policies and programmes that will benefit the state especially the fight against banditry.

Those in attendance included the State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, Grand Khadi, Dahiru Mohammed, all members of the state assembly, Justices of the state High Court, Khadis of Shariah Court of Appeal, Magistrates, and Shari’ah Court judges.

Vanguard News Nigeria

