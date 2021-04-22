Deby’s Death: AU must find solution to Chad’s problems – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government says African countries must urgently find solution to challenges arising from the death of Chadian President, Idriss Deby, who was killed while fighting the Chadian rebels on Monday.

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, stated this at the special weekly briefing organised by the Presidential communication team on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the call had become necessary to check possible infiltration of borders by bandits as well as influx of refugees into neighbouring countries.

According to him, if there’s no security in Chad there will be a lot of trouble for all neighbouring countries.

The minister said: “When we heard of this unfortunate killing of the Chadian President, we knew that problem is bound to be replicated among neigbouring countries and Nigeria will be most hit by his absence.

“If there is insecurity in Chad, there will be a lot of problems.

“But thank God, we have a lot of military activities with the Chad, Niger, Cameroun, we have all that military concern.

“So, in the name of that Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF), all these countries, including Chad, are contributing countries for the operation.

“We hope that very soon, we will find a secure way of the continuation of the activities we’re supposed to be doing.

“The problem is now going to be aggravated because we are not sure the direction in which that country is going to face.

“But I assure you that we are mindful of our borders, we are mindful of the development, and politically, the government is putting its head together to see how best they can restore the peace in that country.

“I think we are on top of the situation. All we are praying is that African countries will find a solution to the problem of Chad and get in a more corrective society as respected by international organisations.”

On recent attacks on police formations in the Southeast region, the minister warned that such attacks would no longer be tolerated.

He also vowed that the killers of 12 soldiers in Benue would be brought to book, saying that “whoever touches the military has no regard for this country”.

According to him, nine of 12 weapons belonging to the murdered soldiers have been recovered and arrests are being made. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

