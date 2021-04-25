[BREAKING] UFC 261: Kamaru Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain title

Kindly Share This Story:

Welterweight champion Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman has today knocked out his challenger, the American mixed martial artist, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal in their hugely anticipated sold-out 170-rematch face-off for the UFC 261 Welterweight championship title scheduled at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The UFC 261 title fight which sold out 15,000 tickets in fifteen minutes after the announcement was made, longtime contender, Masvidal was looking for vengeance after being defeated during their first bout in July 2020 and reigning champion Kamaru is simply looking for another solid clear-cut win.

But in a 1 minute 8 seconds of the second round. Kamaru Usman with a devasting right punch knocked out Masvidal to retain his welterweight champion undisputed title.

The contender, Jorge Masvidal acknowledged the power when he said, “He (Kamaru Usman) won fair and square, he didn’t show me his power in the first fight so I underestimated his striking power”.

Masvidal refused to give a hint if he would be asking for a third rematch after he was knocked out in round two of their rematch.

Details coming…

