Abia 2023: Ohafia clan insists on producing governor

By Steve Oko

As intrigues are gradually gathering momentum ahead of the 2023 governorship poll, the Ohafia clan in Abia North have insisted on producing the next governor of the state.

The people who met under the plank of Mben Political Assembly, MPA, appealed to political parties in the state to cede their governorship ticket to Ohafia clan.

At a symposium at the end of a city-wide rally across the 26 communities in the clan held in Ebem, the headquarters of Ohafia local government area, the people insisted that zoning the seat to the clan “is very apt and equitable”.

Dignitaries at the occasion were Elder Etigwe Uwa (SAN); Ezeogo Emmanuel Onugu; Dr. Lukas Uche Eme; Prince Okpere Udo; Mr Kalu Idika Okwara; and Dr Ody Ajike among others.

They argued that Abia Charter of Equity demands that the Ohafia clan be given the opportunity to produce the next governor of the state.

The structure argued that Ohafia had since 1999 been continually shortchanged in the allocation of political offices zoned to the district even when their votes are massive.

They lamented that despite their huge number of eminently qualified indigenes capable of holding any political office in the country, they are yet to produce a senator, deputy governor or governor of the state after 22 years.

The MPA explained that just as it is the turn of the district to take a shot at the Government House in 2023, the clan which is in its southern section comprising Ohafia and Arochukwu LGAs deserves it most.

The Ohafia political Think Thank further argued that when the district held the seat from 1999 to 2003 it was occupied by Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu from its northern section, part of which has held the senate seat for 12 years out of the 22.

Soliciting the support of every individual, ethnic and pressure group, and sections of the state, which they promised to reach out to, to achieve the objective, they promised to produce the first among their numerous best for the office.

