Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, buried as Nigerians pay tributes

…Atiku, colleagues, others pay tributes

…Sadiq was greatest warrior we’ve ever known— Afolayan

By Benjamin Njoku

As the late veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, was buried at a cemetery in Agege, Lagos State, yesterday, many Nigerians continue to pay tributes to him.

Daba died Wednesday evening after a prolonged battle with leukaemia and prostate cancer.

The late actor became popular in the 1980s, after the role he played as Bitrus in a soap opera, Cockcrow at Dawn.

Prominent Nigerians and practitioners that paid tributes to the actor included former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

In a tribute on his Instagram page, yesterday, the former vice president thanked the deceased for the joy he brought into many homes through his talent.

“Sad that the cock will no longer crow at dawn. Sadiq Daba, thank you for the joy you brought into our homes. May your sins be forgiven and your memories be a blessing,” Atiku wrote.

Also, paying tribute to the deceased on his Instagram page, popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, who featured Sadiq Daba in his latest movie, Citation, which was released last October, described the late actor as “the greatest warrior we’ve ever known, whose undaunting nature shone brightly during his time on set with us.”

In a short video, which he posted on IG, Afolayan recaptured the excellent performance of the late actor in his award-winning movie, October 1, which won him the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Inspector Waziri.

Eulogising the virtues of the deceased, Afolayan wrote: “You came, You fought, You conquered.”

“The life of one we love is never lost. His influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched – Christopher Holloway.

“Just like the impact of our dear beloved one, Mr Sadiq Daba whose ever positive and enlightening presence left an unforgettable mark in our hearts. We’ve come a long way as a family, and we are truly grateful for every moment we shared.”

Meanwhile, some of the spirited Nigerians that rallied around the late actor when he was diagnosed with leukemia and prostate cancer in 2017, including Dr Joe Odumakin, Azuka Jebose, Soni Irabor and Mabel Oboh are still in shock, just as they are pointing accusing fingers at the hospital, where he was taken to before his demise.

It’s rude shock—Joe Odumakin

For Dr Joe Odumakin, Daba’s demise was a rude shock.

“God, I need all the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Words fail me,” she tweeted, yesterday.

Broadcaster, Soni Irabor, and politician, Mable Oboh, expressed their disappointment with doctors at the General Hospital, Ikeja, where the late actor was rushed to, alleging that Sadiq Daba died of negligence.

According to Lady Oboh, “It is very sad. To be honest, our medical system is very poor. The way he was handled in the hospital is very appalling.

“All the efforts we made to save his life amount to nothing as it appears now. It’s really bad that when you are sick and rushed to the hospital, the doctors will not attend to you immediately because of the fear of COVID-19.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

