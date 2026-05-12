Tributes pour in as Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo dies at 40

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

According to The Sun Nigeria, family sources said the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after months of illness.

Alexx Ekubo’s prolonged absence from the public eye had raised concerns among fans and colleagues, as he stayed away from social media and public events for an extended period.

His last post on Instagram was made in December 2024, shortly after reports emerged that his engagement to US-based model Fancy Acholonu had been called off.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues, celebrities, activists and fans across social media platforms, with many describing him as a talented actor and a kind-hearted friend.

Popular actress Funke Akindele shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex. I tried to reach out to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best.

“May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. ‘Ore mi’ like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. Rest in Peace, Alex.”

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo also reacted, writing, “Rest on, Alex. May God heal your family and us all.”

Singer Peter Okoye simply posted, “RIP.”

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo wrote, “Life is not only fickle, it can also feel unreal. Even as I type this, I still struggle to fully process it, and it deeply saddens me to hear this news.

Rest in peace to a truly great soul. You came, you saw, and you conquered. We are proud of the life you lived, the journey you embraced, and the legacy you leave behind.

Sleep well, our dear Alex.”

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore described the late actor as a “rare talent.”

“My profound condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, who I understand passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer,” Sowore wrote on X.

“I never met him personally, but I still cannot forget a movie of his I watched on an Emirates flight from New York to Dubai en route to Nairobi. He was a rare talent whose presence lit up the screen effortlessly. May he rest in power.”

Broadcaster Oseni Rufai wrote briefly, “Rest well Alex.”

Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe described the news as heartbreaking.

“I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.

“To think you already prepared your will — it’s heartbreaking. I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong also expressed condolences, saying Ekubo’s contributions to the entertainment industry would not be forgotten.

“Your contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten in a hurry. You made significant strides and your memory will continue to inspire younger actors.”

Before his death, Ekubo had occasionally addressed public curiosity about his unmarried status.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor suggested he was focused on building his career and making money rather than rushing into marriage.

His relationship with Fancy Acholonu had drawn significant public attention. The couple became engaged in 2021, but their planned wedding was called off later that year. In 2023, Acholonu publicly apologised and reaffirmed her love for the actor, writing that he still had her heart.

Known for his versatility, charisma and striking screen presence, Ekubo built a successful career in Nollywood, starring in numerous hit films and television productions. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most recognisable faces, he earned admiration from fans for both his talent and his distinctive style.

His death marks a significant loss to Nollywood and to the broader Nigerian entertainment community, where he was celebrated as both a gifted performer and a beloved colleague.

Vanguard News