Tinubu clarifies statement on recruitment into Police, Army

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, clarified his statement on the recruitment into the police and the army saying he sought recruitment of 5 million youths, including 50,000 into Police, Army, other security agencies, not 50 million youths.

Speaking at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium marking Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s 69th birthday celebration, Tinubu canvassed the urgent need to combine employment and national security policy by the recruitment of five million youths in all aspects of nation building, ranging from infrastructure development to agricultural modernisation.

A statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said: “He (Tinubu) believes that the more job opportunities are presented to our youths, the less some of them will be tempted into illegal and dangerous activities.

“As part of this overall approach, he believes that eligible youth should be recruited into the armed forces, police and other security agencies to augment the functional capacity of our security apparatus thus ensuring the better security and safety of our people.

“Asiwaju seeks the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the armed forces, not the N50 million that was mentioned in error. It was an accidental verbal mistake of which we all commit from time to time, especially when reciting a series of large numerical figures.

“He did not mean N50 million, which is almost a quarter of our total population.

“The crucial matter is that Asiwaju rightly observed that such strong recruitment would serve the twin-purpose of helping to tackle unemployment while at the same time enhancing the security of every Nigerian.

“Please forgive any confusion due to this innocent error. The most vital thing is that he set forth a wise and timely approach that would help us face two of today’s stiffest challenges.

“It is in the spirit that we hope you view and assess his proposal. For it seeks to provide a way for more youths to participate in building a greater, safer and more prosperous country.”

