Ronaldo more likely to rejoin Man Utd than Real Madrid

Kindly Share This Story:

Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is more likely to return to Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window than rejoin Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old’s future in Turin is currently being called into question, and Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for their former player. However, according to Tuttosport, Man United would be the favourites to sign the Portugal international if he were to leave the Italian champions during this summer’s transfer window.

Ronaldo has again been in impressive form for Juve during the 2020-21 campaign. scoring 30 times in 33 appearances in all competitions, including 23 goals in 23 Serie A outings.

The forward’s current deal in Turin is due to expire next summer, though, and Juve director Fabio Paratici recently said that the Old Lady were not preparing to open talks over a possible extension.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Man United between 2003 and 2009, helping the Red Devils win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League, before moving to the Bernabeu.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: