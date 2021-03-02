Reality Tv Show “The Game Changer” season 2 to start soon

Kindly Share This Story:

…as registration is ongoing

The 2021 edition of the Royalty Reality TV Show called “The Game Changer” is set to kick start its season 2 session with a mouthwatering star prize for housemates who will emerge winners.

In a statement released and signed by the Executive and Project Directors of the reality TV Show, just few hours ago, announcing the commencement of registration for potential housemates, it stated that the required guidelines and necessary procedures for prospective Housemates will be who has what it takes to interpret the principles of leadership through vigour, tenacity and intelligence.

The release further stated that the registration exercise will be followed closely by a screening for 30 highly qualified and selected Housemates, who will be in-house for 41days, with 24 hours live broadcast online and Television views, showing on DSTV, GoTV, Startimes and MyTV.

Stating further on the required criteria, it noted that registration is opened for both male and female between the age of 20 and 35 years.

Launched with its first official broadcast in 2020, Royalty Reality TV Show 2021 has been anticipated and organised to set new trend in Reality TV Show Competitions in Nigeria and across Africa, especially with its amazing prizes which includes a plot of land in Abuja, cash prize, a branded official car, starring in an RRTV produced movie and other prospective benefits.

