Police kill four Sea pirates in Akwa Ibom

…as man bags life imprisonment for sodomy

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command yesterday said it has killed four Sea pirates terrorising Iwukpom/Opolum water channel in Ibeno local government area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday evening in Uyo, said the hoodlums met their waterloo on Thursday, March 4, 2021, during a gun duel.

MacDon further disclosed that three other members of the gang however escaped with bullet wounds while arms and ammunition including AK47 were recovered from them.

In his words, The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme has lauded the efforts of Officers and men in Akwa Ibom State for their numerous breakthroughs in all spheres of the Force.

“On March 4, 2021, at about 2:30 pm, a team of 29 PMF personnel, who are on special duty at Ibeno, led by ASP Abubakar Yakubu, acting on credible intelligence, while on patrol at Iwukpom/Opolum water channel, accosted a gang of Sea Pirates numbering about seven which led to a gun battle.

” In the ensuing milieu, four (4) of the Sea Pirates met their Waterloo as they fell to the superior firepower of the Operatives while three (3) escaped with bullet wounds.

Exhibits recovered from the Pirates include four AK47, two Lar and a K2 rifles, four magazines, one fibre speed boat mounted with 200HP and 115HP engines; one dismounted engine, some gallons of petrol, eight white kaftans and items suspected to be charming”

The PPRO noted that coincidentally, on the same March 4, 2021, the Command secured life imprisonment of one Aniekan John Udom of No. 13 Anyaikop street, Uyo who committed sodomy at the same address sometime in 2020.

He said the investigation revealed that the suspect lured a 9-yr-old boy to his apartment and had unlawful carnal knowledge of him, adding, “The CP wishes to assure Akwa Ibomites that the provision of top-notch security for every part of the State will continue to remain a priority to the command”

