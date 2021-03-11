NURTW National headquarters dissolves Ondo executives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has dissolved the union executives across all levels in Ondo State.

This was sequel to the bloodbath in the state chapter of the union over leadership tussle.

One person was killed while no fewer than six have been injured during the break down of law and order in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Its National President, Alhaji (Prof) Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa said the union had also initiated “the process for immediate setting up of caretaker committee to be led by Chief Olalekan Folorunsho the South West Zone 2 Chairman to oversee the affairs of the union across the state.

According to Prof. Baruwa who cited the NURTW constitutional provision in Article 42 Section 5, 6 and 7 as the basis for the decision, the move was aimed at ensuring proper reorganization of the entire structure of the union throughout the State.

“With this announcement, union executives at the State Administrative Council, SAC level, all Branches and every Unit hereby stand dissolved as Contained in Article 42 Section 7 of the Union Constitution.

According to him ” the national leadership of the union was poised to follow due process in investigating the dastardly attack in Akure the Ondo State Capital that led to loss of lives as enshrined in NURTW Constitution Article 42 Section 5 and 8.

Baruwa promised to bring perpetrators to book while working in line with the provisions of Union’s Constitution to ensure that the selection of members of caretaker committee would be done across board with a view to boosting the performance of members and promoting their welfare.

He advised the union members to cooperate with those saddled with responsibility of addressing the challenges confronting NURTW in Ondo State and advised all commercial drivers to go about their daily activities without hindrances and avoid acts capable of jeopardizing their peaceful atmosphere in the State

Baruwa lauded the Ondo State government for their timely intervention and pleaded for a review of its decisions relating to the operations of the NURTW in the state.

The President assured the people of the state that members of the union ” would ensure improved service delivery and good conduct in their activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: