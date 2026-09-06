Governor Adeleke embarks on vacation in Europe

Governor Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — Following the conclusion of the governorship election, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday travelled out of the country for a vacation.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said the governor travelled to Europe for the vacation but did not disclose how long he would be away from the state.

Rasheed said Adeleke would also use the trip to undergo medical checks in the United Kingdom and visit other destinations to be announced later.

“I am taking a short break to refresh and get further prepared to serve the good people of Osun State,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Adeleke has ordered an investigation into the kingship crisis in Koka Ilase, following reports of the appointment of another monarch in the town.

The governor directed the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported appointment and determine the legality of the development.

He also directed the ministry to review the situation and ensure compliance with the relevant chieftaincy laws, regulations and traditions.

“I read of another king appointed outside the one on the stool. The ministry is hereby directed to look into the dispute and issue a report to set the records straight.

“I, however, urge all stakeholders to remain peaceful as the ministry does the needful. Kingship is governed by extant laws and regulations, and the government will stand by the law and tradition of our people,” Adeleke said.