OPEC+ maintains output as Nigeria seeks higher production

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+, has maintained October oil production levels for seven major producers, as Nigeria seeks to increase crude output and strengthen its revenues from the global oil market.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman agreed at a virtual meeting on September 6, 2026, to maintain their September 2026 required production levels for October after reviewing global market conditions and the outlook.

The seven producers, which had previously announced additional voluntary production adjustments in April and November 2023, also reaffirmed their commitment to achieving full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation.

They said they would continue to hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, with the next meeting scheduled for October 4.

For Nigeria, the decision comes as the country seeks to raise crude production, increase foreign exchange earnings and strengthen government finances.

Nigeria is not among the seven countries covered by the latest voluntary adjustment but remains part of the wider OPEC+ framework.

Its immediate challenge is to maximise production within its approved allocation while attracting the investment required to increase sustainable output.

Nigeria has significant crude reserves but has struggled to translate its resource base into consistent production. Crude theft, pipeline vandalism, ageing infrastructure, underinvestment and operational disruptions have repeatedly affected output.

Recent improvements in production have demonstrated the potential for higher output, but sustaining those gains remains critical.

Higher international oil prices resulting from supply discipline among OPEC+ producers could benefit Nigeria by increasing the value of each exported barrel. However, the country would need to sustain and increase production to fully benefit from stronger prices.

Restoring shut-in production and resolving operational constraints across producing assets are therefore critical to increasing output.

Nigeria must also accelerate new upstream developments and improve recovery from mature fields if it is to move beyond its current production levels.

Higher crude production could strengthen the country’s fiscal and external position, given its dependence on oil for government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

Increased domestic crude supply could also support Nigeria’s expanding refining capacity, including the Dangote refinery and other emerging facilities, potentially improving domestic petroleum supply and reducing reliance on imported products.

However, the OPEC+ emphasis on full conformity means Nigeria will have to balance its production ambitions with its obligations under the group’s framework.

The decision by the seven producers to maintain October output reflects a cautious approach to prevailing market conditions rather than a permanent production policy. Their monthly reviews allow them to respond to changes in global supply, demand and prices.

For Nigeria, the coming months could provide an opportunity to improve production reliability, attract upstream investment and ensure that available capacity translates into actual crude output.

The next OPEC+ meeting on October 4 will provide another opportunity to assess market conditions.

For now, Nigeria’s immediate task is domestic: protecting existing production and accelerating projects capable of delivering additional barrels.

With crude oil still central to Nigeria’s fiscal and foreign exchange earnings, improving production will be crucial to converting opportunities in the global oil market into stronger national revenues and investment.