Oba of Benin suspends palace praise singers over unauthorised performance

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has indefinitely suspended the Isikhuan royal praise singers over an alleged breach of palace rules and Benin tradition.

The group allegedly violated an ancient Benin taboo a few days ago by staging a traditional performance said to be exclusively reserved for the Oba at the residence of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, in Edo State.

The Oba also stripped the leader of the Isikhuan group, Juliet Omogui, of her traditional title, Okao.

In a statement issued by the Oba’s Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Omogui was said to have publicly admitted to the allegation in a video that went viral on social media.

According to the statement, she was also directed to return the traditional headgear, Okuku, in her custody to the palace pending further directives from the Oba.

The monarch’s decision was conveyed by the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, during an emergency meeting at the palace on Sunday.

Members of the group were given an opportunity to explain their involvement and roles in the incident.

According to the statement, Chief Idah, alongside Chief Ada Igbinovia, Eribo N’Ibiwe; Chief Imade Osamuyi Amos, Oshodi N’Ibiwe; Chief Enoma Ogiesughe, Ogiesughe N’Ewaise; and other palace chiefs, expressed displeasure over what they described as disrespect to the Benin monarchy.

Chief Idah also questioned why Chief Igbinedion permitted the Isikhuan group to perform in his honour, given his knowledge of Benin’s sacred customs and traditions, which he had vowed to uphold.