Ondo NURTW dismisses claims of leadership dissolution

Mr Ademola Odudu, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State, has dismissed his alleged removal by court, describing such claim as baseless.

Odudu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Tuesday, said he was not a party to any court case.

He clarified that the leadership of the union in Ondo State was not a party to the November 2024 Court of Appeal judgment over the national leadership of the union.

Odudu stated that he was neither involved nor listed as a defendant in any court case or judgment concerning the leadership of the union.

He disclosed that no court had ordered him to vacate his office as the chairman to pave the way for an interim leadership of the union.

“I’m not even involved in any court case; I’m not part of the judgment, and not even part of the defendants of that judgment.

“The case involves former leaders in Lagos and Abuja. So, Ondo State has no business in the suit,” Odudu said.

He further clarified that the state branch was not under any caretaker arrangement, emphasising his status as a constitutionally elected officer.

“We are not a caretaker committee; I’m a constitutionally elected chairman,” he said.

Odudu reaffirmed his position as chairman, challenging anyone claiming otherwise to provide evidence.

“There is nothing like caretaker committee in Ondo State NURTW,” he said.

(NAN)