Maggi Cook-Off debuts with Muna Kwarya

By Moses Nosike

It is one of its kind, as Maggi launches cooking show, with Muna Kwarya, in Northern Nigeria. The show, which will premiere on Arewa TV, AIT and Liberty TV in March 2021, encourages young women to explore exciting ways of preparing their favorite meals.

The cooking show which is open to 18 to 30-year-old women and men of Northern Nigeria will bring together 12 contestants for the Master Chef-style grand-finale. These will comprise two finalists from each of the zonal centers in Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Abuja, and two finalists from the online participants.

Speaking about the show, Category Manager for Culinary in Nigeria, Nwando Ajene said, “Muna Kwarya is an opportunity designed to provide a platform to bring out the best of Arewa culinary skills. Young contestants will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity while sharing our flavor-rich recipes made with fresh ingredients and great MAGGI products. We are so excited to share the rich food, culture and delicacies through recipes that match perfectly with our signature MAGGI star.”

“For us at MAGGI, good food is about nourishment and taste. This is why we are passionate about sharing nutrition and educating with others in line with our Simply Good Commitments to help people live healthier lives. With Muna Kwarya, we have brought together young food enthusiasts to take the rich and abundant food options available in Northern Nigeria to more people across the world.”

“We have a grand prize of one million naira for the overall winner while the first runner up and the second runner up will go home with five hundred thousand naira and two hundred and fifty thousand naira respectively.”

“No contestant will go home empty handed! Everyone who qualified to participate in Muna Kwarya will be rewarded with a fifty thousand naira consolation prize and a basket of MAGGI seasoning to continue to make delicious meals,” Ajene confirmed.”

In addition to offering mouthwatering excitement as contestants display their culinary skills, Muna Kwarya, will showcase the use of readily available fresh ingredients to ensure healthy nutrition. This will help to reduce the incidences of micronutrient deficiency, especially Iron. The show will also provide tips for maintaining healthy lifestyles.

The elimination phase of the cooking show will see two contestants evicted daily for three days. The remaining six contestants will then battle it out in the kitchen for the coveted prizes for the top culinary hands.

The show will air on Arewa TV, AIT, Liberty TV and all MAGGI online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

MAGGI is an iconic brand from the stable of Nestlé, the good food, good life company committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come.

