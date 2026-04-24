MasterChef unveils 10 contestants for cooking competition

By Moses Nosike

The kitchen is set, the stakes are high, and the journey to culinary greatness is about to begin for the ten diverse home cooks competing for a staggering ₦73 million prize on MasterChef Nigeria.

Not only will this dynamic mix of contestants from across the country showcase their passion for food and exceptional talent on the life-changing cooking show, but they will also make television history as the first-ever group vying for the coveted MasterChef Nigeria title.

The much-anticipated inaugural season of MasterChef Nigeria, the local adaptation of the world’s most renowned television cooking competition format, will premiere exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family on Sunday, 26 April at 7 pm.

Although united by a shared ambition to shine on the country’s biggest new culinary stage, these ten home cooks bring a tapestry of backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences to the kitchen – each shaped by personal journeys that influence how they cook, create, and connect through food, while also showcasing Nigeria’s richness and gastronomic heritage.

The contestants are David Emmanuel, 24, from Magboro, a content creator whose humility and determination are shaping an extraordinary culinary journey; Demi Akingbe, 30, from Ikoyi, an entrepreneur and food content creator; Derry Nnonyelu, 29, from Ikeja, a finance admin coordinator whose passion for food is rooted in heritage and fuelled by ambition; and Fads Segun, 29, Lagos, a renewable energy expert whose cooking style is modern and health-conscious.

Others include Favy Bessan, 26, from Shomolu, a content strategist whose cuisine reflects her fearless, imaginative, and deeply driven character; Isabella Adediji, 39, from Ikeja, a managing director and seasoned media personality; Loye Oyedotun, 31, from Abuja, a corporate lawyer who cooks with confidence; and Margaret Akpan, 42, Lagos, a domestic staff member grounded in tradition, driven by purpose, and inspired to uplift others through soulful food.

The rest are Pearl Agbajem, 30, Lekki, a cloud kitchen manager cooking towards a brighter future with love and resilience; and Preye Fadase, 34, an entrepreneur and food vendor whose vision, discipline, and deep respect for tradition turn everyday food into memorable experiences.

As these home cooks step into the iconic MasterChef kitchen, they will face high-pressure tasks designed to test not only their cooking skills but also their resilience, innovation, and ability to rise above the heat. Their creations will be evaluated by esteemed judges Chef Eros and Chef Stone.

With its unique blend of compelling storytelling, passionate participants, and culinary excellence, MasterChef Nigeria is poised to redefine food-focused television entertainment in the country.

This world-class production from the Primedia Group is backed by prominent Nigerian brands, including headline sponsor Power Oil, alongside Indomie, Dano Milk, Malta Guinness, Sonia Tomato, Kiara Rice, Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Sugar, Golden Penny Garri, Golden Penny Semolina, Golden Penny Chocolate Spread, and Golden Penny Wheat.