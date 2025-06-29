Naija Food Festival maiden edition set to kick off Dec. 20

By Efe Onodjae

The maiden edition of the Naija Food Festival is set to kick off in Lagos from December 20 to 21, 2025, with future plans to expand to Abuja, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

This was made known during a press briefing by pioneer/founder of the Naija food festival Mr Abiodun Kazeem Oderinde, held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, attended by culinary experts and notable personalities, including the former Guinness World Record holder for marathon cooking (cook-a-thon), Hilda Baci.

According to the founder, the festival is more than just a celebration of food, it’s a powerful engine for economic growth and a catalyst for entrepreneurship. Adding that a major highlight will be a cooking competition, with the winner walking away with a grand prize of N10 million.

His words; “For too long,the incredible richness of Nigerian culture, particularly our culinary heritage, has been a hidden gem. But not anymore. The Naija Food Festival is here to change that, to put Nigerian food, music, and community spirit firmly on the global map. Imagine a multi-sensory experience where every dish tells a story, every beat of the drum invites you to move, and every smile reflects the warmth of our people. That’s the Naija Food Festival.”

He further emphasized the festival’s strong institutional support:”We are incredibly proud to announce that our vision for the Naija Food Festival has garnered significant backing at the highest levels. We’ve secured the endorsement of the Presidency, through the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, as well as unwavering support from the Lagos State Government.

“Furthermore, the Minister of Youth Development is fully on board. This widespread endorsement underscores the festival’s importance, not just as a cultural celebration, but as a strategic platform for national development and youth empowerment.

“We’re kicking things off in Lagos from December 20 to 21, 2025, transforming the vibrant city into a culinary wonderland. And this is just the beginning. The Naija Food Festival will expand to Abuja, Canada, the US, the UK, and South Africa, exporting the very best of Nigeria and sharing our authentic tastes and culture with the world.

“We’re expecting 120,000 attendees and will host 500 vendors, creating an incredible platform for local businesses, from small-scale artisans to established culinary brands. The ripple effect will include increased tourism, boosted local commerce, and countless opportunities for chefs, entertainers, and service providers. This festival will drive business, create jobs, and showcase the immense potential of Nigeria’s creative and culinary industries.”

In addition, the festival will host the Naija Food Festival Cooking Competition, a flagship initiative to empower emerging culinary talent.

“This isn’t just a contest; it’s a launchpad for dreams. We believe in the immense, untapped talent in Nigeria’s food scene, and this competition is our way of investing directly in that future. The winner will receive N10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira) to kickstart their own restaurant business. This prize isn’t just money—it’s foundational capital to build a sustainable culinary enterprise, covering equipment, rent, staffing, and inventory.”

Chef Hilda Baci praised the initiative, calling the competition a thrilling and impactful opportunity for young chefs.

“The Naija Food Festival isn’t just about tasting food, it’s about experiencing Nigeria in its purest form, from our music and performances to our craftsmanship,” she said. “One of my favorite parts of this initiative is the empowerment it brings. The grant enables someone to start something meaningful, which in turn creates jobs and uplifts others. Empowering one person means empowering many. If you have the opportunity to support the creative economy through platforms like this, I urge you to do so. This is only the beginning, the possibilities are endless.”