How we pacified Christians in Kwara over hijab crisis— CAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi— IBADAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has revealed how the Christians in Kwara State were pacified over the religious crisis in the state engendered by the hijab issue.

CAN President, Dr. Supo Ayokunle, said: “I told the governor in the presence of the Vice President and the state Chairman of CAN in Kwara State that if I had not been calling the Christians over there to cool down, you would have known there is madness in Christians.”

Dr. Ayokunle also noted that the polarisation being experienced in the Judiciary system was triggered by lopsided appointments made by the National Judicial Council, NJC, recently.

READ ALSO:

He stated that the worsening security situation has shown that leaders of the country are at a loss on what to do.

Ayokunle said this at a thanksgiving service marking the election of Bishop Wale Oke as the 7th National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, which was held at the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan campus, Garden of Victory, Old Ife road in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The cleric faulted the recent appointment of Appeal Court judges by the NJC, saying out of 20 judges appointed, 13 are from the North, while the remaining seven are from the South.

He also lamented that all the 13 judges appointed from the North are Muslims.

His words: “I challenged the NJC recently on the new Appeal Court judges they appointed. I said that out of the 20 judges you appointed, 13 are from the North while seven are from the South. How come that all the 13 judges from the North are all Muslims? Does that mean all Christians in the North are dullard? Does that mean there is no single Christian who is educated enough to qualify for that position?

READ ALSO:

“I’m not preaching division but preaching the truth that will set you free. If you don’t consider the religious, ethnic diversities, then it will be to your tents oh Israel.”

Kwara

On the religious crisis in Kwara State, he said it took him time to pacify the Christians to stop throwing stones.

The CAN president said: “I told the governor in the presence of the Vice President and the state Chairman of CAN in Kwara State that if I had not been calling the Christians over there to cool down, you would have known there is madness in Christians.

“This is the time we need to douse religious tension in the country. Those in authority need to be very careful because, by the position they hold, they will be justified and by the decision they take, they will be condemned.

“It is time to see to appointment skewed in one direction and this skewed appointment is polarising the nation. It’s further dividing us, separating us.”

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State charged the gathering, especially Christians, to get involved in democracy if they want leaders who would have the fear of God.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: