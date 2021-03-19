Group queries Bala Mohammed’s Committee for throwing Presidential ticket open

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths, Thursday faulted the Bala Mohammed’s Committee for throwing open the party presidential ticket ahead of 2023.

The angry PDP youths, under the aegis of South-South Youth Vanguard, pointed out that the panel ought to have zoned the presidential ticket to regions that have not tasted it, like South East and North East.

The Committee, in its recommendation submitted to the party leadership on Wednesday, said, “in line with certain unwritten conventions of the nation’s history, many people think that, for fairness and equity, the North East and South East geo-political zones that have had the shortest stints at the Presidency, should be given special consideration, in choosing the presidential flagbearer of the party, for the 2023 elections.

READ ALSO:

“While we admit that this is a strong argument, we should not lose sight of the fact that Nigeria is endowed with many capable and very experienced leaders in every part of the country. Moreover, the exigencies of the moment demand that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader, with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire. Therefore, we think that every Nigerian, from every part of the country, should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate, through a credible primary election; as a way of institutionalising a meritbased leadership recruitment process, for the country.”

The PDP Youth Vanguard, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure said the recommendation is inimical to the unity of the party.

READ ALSO:

The group said it is selfish of the committee to have thrown open the ticket, adding that the other zones that have not tasted it will not be happy, as such action is not for the good of the party.

The PDP Youth Vanguard said: “The message our party is sending out by this recommendation will either help or destroy us. We should be mindful of the feelings of other members before adopting any recommendations.

“We advise the party leadership not to adopt the recommendation as such development will have adverse effect on the party in 2023.

“Our party should think very well before it takes position on the presidential ticket. Our action will determine where we are going in 2023. Whether we will make progress or not in 2023 will be determine by the decision we take ahead of 2023.”

Kindly Share This Story: