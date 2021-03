Federal High Court begins Easter vacation March 29

Kindly Share This Story:

Federal High Courts across the country will commence Easter vacation on Monday, March 29.

In a circular signed by Mr Emmanuel Gakko, the Chief Registrar of the Court, and pasted in the Federal High Court, Lagos, stated that the vacation ends on Friday, April 9.

Normal court activities are to resume on Monday April 12

Meanwhile, judicial divisions of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt are to remain functional during the vacation, to handle matters of extreme urgency

The circular reads:” The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the general public, lawyers and litigants that the Honourable Court’s Easter Vacation for the Year 2021 shall commence from Monday, the 29’” day of March, 2021 and would end on Friday, the 9’” day of April, 2021

“However, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency within the areas of jurisdiction covered by these judicial divisions.

“The Court would resume in all judicial divisions on Monday, the 12″‘ day of April, 2021.”

