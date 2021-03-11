Anxiety over rise in kidnapping in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

*19 people kidnapped, 1 killed since Jan 2021

*OSEMA’s daughter pays N5m ransom; banker pays N1m

*We’ll curb kidnappings in Osun— Amotekun Corps Commandant

THE incessant rate of kidnapping on highways in Osun State is becoming worrisome for both residents and travellers in a state that boasts of being one of the safest in the country.

So far, 19 people have been kidnapped, while one person has been killed from January to date.

In the last two months, about four kidnappings were perpetrated in the state, where one person was killed and several others kidnapped.

On January 17, 2021, some travellers were abducted along Erinmo/Omoh-Ijesa area of the state.

Though the victims were eventually released, but not without parting with a huge ransom before they were released.

One of the victims, a daughter of the General Manager, Osun State Emergency Management Agency, OSEMA, was released after paying N5 million ransom.

Also, a banker (names withheld) in Ilesa was said to have parted with over N1 million before he was let go by the abductors.

Two weeks after, on Monday, February 8, 2021, a set of seven transport union members were abducted at Iwaraja junction along Ilesa-Akure expressway.

Three of the victims were later released by their abductors to look for the ransom of others, who were in detention.

On March 1, seven travellers were also kidnapped by some gunmen near Ajebamidele village, along Osogbo-Ibokun road.

The gunmen, who killed one person in the process, later released the remaining victims.

Unfortunately, no arrest was made by police.

While basking in the euphoria of the release of the victims, another set of two travellers were kidnapped at Wasinmi area, along the Ife-Ibadan expressway.

Local hunters, under the aegis of Hunters Group of Nigeria, HGN and members of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC went in search of the abductors.

Communities raise alarm over kidnap kingpin

Not comfortable with incessant incidents of kidnappings within their areas, residents of the communities around Ilesa-Akure expressway, including Erin-Oke, Erin-Ijesa, Erinmo and Omoh-Ijesa, all in Oriade Local Government area of the state, urged the State Police Command to prosecute arrested suspects in the community.

While calling for proper investigation and prosecution of arrested suspects, including one Jumbo, their spokesperson, Alani Ogundipe said the suspect has become a source of worry for the communities because of his involvement in various criminal activities.

In a statement, Ogundipe said: “As residents of these communities, we find it necessary that one of the suspects called ‘Jombo’ has for many years been disturbing the peace of the people of the area.

The communities had, in the past, appealed to the Police authorities to stop the bail of the man who had been arrested several times on alleged criminal activities and illegal possession of firearms.

“It is also disturbing and pathetic that activities of kidnappers have become a regular occurrence in the area. The latest was on Sunday night, January 17, when some suspected gunmen abducted travellers along Omo/Erin-Ijesa road.

“Sources from the security circle hinted us that, ‘Jombo’ is among the arrested abductors for allegedly conspiring with the herdsmen and at the same time exposing them through the topography of the area.

“The man, who is said to be their food provider and supplier at all times in the forest, is said to be living in Omo where he served as an informant to the herdsmen.

“We are aware of the clandestine move from several quarters to secure their release from Police custody. We call on concerned stakeholders to ensure that the suspects are made to account for their involvement in the dastardly act.”

We’ll curb kidnapping— Amotekun Corps Commandant

Speaking with Vanguard, the Amotekun Corps Commandant in Osun State, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd) said the corps is working with other security agencies to ensure that kidnapping is checked completely in the state.

“We know there are challenges, but the challenges could become opportunities when the corps fully takes off. We are also collaborating with our neighbouring state to check kidnapping and where our problems are similar, we look at the area of cooperation to resolve it. But we are putting a mechanism in place to ensure that kidnapping activities no longer succeed in the state.

“Our primary objective is to secure lives and property of residents in the state and we are looking at making our forests safe for farmers and rural dwellers. Besides, we want a situation where our people will sleep with their two eyes closed and that is our target.”

