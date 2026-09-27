Troops rescue 14 kidnap victims, arrest three in Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 14 kidnapped victims and arrested three suspected terrorist logistics couriers in separate operations in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The rescued victims comprised 12 males and two females and were reportedly abducted from Anguwan Miko and Tafoki villages in the area.

The Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Danja said troops of Sector 2, acting on intelligence, intercepted three suspects travelling on a motorcycle in Faskari on September 24, 2026.

He said preliminary interrogation indicated that the suspects were allegedly conveying N2.7 million suspected to be ransom money, along with three mobile phones, for onward transfer to a terrorist kingpin through intermediaries in the area.

“The suspects and the recovered items are in military custody for further investigation,” he said.

Danja said that on September 25, troops acting on credible intelligence about the movement of terrorists in the area established an ambush and engaged the suspects, forcing them to flee.

He said troops subsequently recovered one AK-47 rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle from the area.

In a related operation on the same day, troops conducting a routine patrol intercepted and rescued the 14 kidnapped victims.

According to him, preliminary investigation showed that the victims had earlier been abducted from Anguwan Miko and Tafoki villages.

“The victims were reportedly abandoned by the terrorists upon sighting the advancing troops.

“They were subsequently rescued and handed over to the Faskari Local Government authorities for further necessary action,” he said.

Danja said the operations underscored the commitment of Operation Fansan Yamma to protecting lives and property, rescuing persons held in terrorist captivity and restricting the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements within the joint operations area.

He commended the troops for their vigilance, courage and prompt response, and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies on suspicious movements and activities in their communities.