ADC plans to honour victims of #EndSARS protests

…Tells Buhari to fulfill 2015 campaign promises

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, on Tuesday said it will honour victims of the 20th October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

The party also told President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC to fulfill its 2015 campaign promises in order to ameliorate the sufferings Nigerians were going through.

The party stated this at its first quarter (2021) accountability report tagged ‘Leading by vision, strategy and transparency’ presented by the Director of Communications and Programmes, Barrister Ifenla Oligbinde at its headquarters, Abuja.

According to the party, “The resurgence of the Nigeria youth is remarkable, they are saying ‘enough is enough’. They demonstrated this recently in the #EndSARS and some made the ultimate sacrifice both last year on the 20th of October and early this year.

“ADC will honour those martyrs by driving this needed transportation to a conclusive end.

“ADC recognizes that the youths are poised for leadership, they have the biggest stakes in the country. The ADC Director of Communications and programs, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde’s tenacity, focus, depth and leadership say it all.”

The party said its National Youth Council was up and running to make sure that 35 percent youths get elected to lead in the political space moving forward.

It said, “Over the years, the party has worked tirelessly to build a lasting structure through its DNA that advocates transparency, accountability and responsibility in leadership as well as implement the 35+35 ADC Strategy for a strong and sustainable polity.

“This strategic framework is to further our commitment to youth and women inclusion as well as persons with disabilities in the politics and government of Nigeria at all levels.”

Continuing, the party said, “It is ADC consensus that the ideal party for these times would be a party that combines the vibrancy, strength and energy of the youth and the wisdom and experience of age. Our ‘handshake’ symbol and philosophy give room to no dichotomy. ADC’s 35+35 matrix is strategic and resonates with the new Nigeria project.”

Enthusing that the party was becoming the third ranked and most sort out in the country having made tremendous progress with elected representatives across Nigeria, the party called on President Buhari-led APC government to fulfill its campaign promises.

“The present leadership in the country should fulfill what they promised Nigerians. If they should fulfill the promises they made in 2015, all the sufferings and hardships will reduce,” it said.

