Poor Network: Reps give MTN, Airtel, Glo, Mafab seven days

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the persistent poor quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria has given the chief executive officers of MTN, Airtel, Globacom, Mafab Communications and other operators seven days to appear before it.

The committee directed the telecom executives to appear on October 28, 2026, to explain the persistent deterioration in network quality and their failure to honour previous invitations.

The ultimatum was issued at a public hearing in Abuja on Wednesday following the adoption of two motions sponsored by Reps. Sunday Umeha and Afam Ogene.

The lawmakers expressed displeasure over the failure of invited operators, including MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications, to appear before the committee as previously requested.

Consequently, the committee directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that all affected operators comply with the invitation and appear at 2 p.m. on October 28 at Hearing Room 447 of the New Building of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The operators were also directed to submit all relevant documents to the committee on or before the scheduled date and explain the factors responsible for the persistent decline in service quality affecting millions of subscribers and businesses nationwide.

The lawmakers warned that any chief executive who failed to honour the invitation could face a possible arrest summons to compel their appearance.

Speaking at the hearing, the committee chairman, Rep. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun), said reliable telecommunications services had become critical to Nigeria’s economy, extending beyond voice calls and internet access to essential commercial activities, including Point of Sale (POS) transactions.

Osoba noted that businesses, financial transactions and other essential services depended heavily on reliable telecommunications networks, making recurring service disruptions a matter of serious national concern.

He said the House constituted the ad hoc committee to investigate persistent complaints by subscribers and establish the factors responsible for the poor quality of services provided by telecommunications operators.

The chairman, however, expressed concern that the invited chief executives had continued to avoid direct engagement with the committee by offering various excuses or sending lower-ranking officials to represent them.

He stressed that the committee expected the chief executives to appear personally, noting that they were better positioned to explain their companies’ operational challenges and commitments to improving service delivery.

Also speaking, Rep. Ibe Osonwa criticised the operators for what he described as disregard for the House, despite the substantial revenue they generated from their operations in Nigeria.

Osonwa said it was unacceptable for companies benefiting from the Nigerian market to ignore legislative invitations, particularly when lawmakers sought explanations on issues directly affecting their customers and the wider economy.

He maintained that telecommunications operators had a responsibility to account for the quality of services delivered to Nigerians, warning that the House would not overlook attempts to frustrate its investigation.

In his ruling, Osoba urged the NCC to ensure full compliance with the committee’s directive, reiterating that the affected operators must appear on October 28 with the required documents and explanations on the state of their networks.