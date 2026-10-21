Ebola: Atiku challenges Tinubu to account for N10bn

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for the N10 billion announced for Ebola preparedness, alleging that the confirmed case in Abuja exposed serious gaps in surveillance and the protection of health workers.

Atiku said the government must explain how the emergency funds were spent and why the response allegedly left frontline health workers without adequate protective equipment. He also warned against using the outbreak to restrict political campaigns and voter participation.

In a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, on Wednesday, Atiku demanded a public audit of the funds and answers over the handling of the case.

“Where is the money? Publish the amount actually disbursed, the dates of payment, every contract awarded, every recipient and every item delivered. A press statement cannot replace an audit,” he said.

Atiku said the patient arrived in Nigeria on October 5, developed symptoms on October 7 and sought treatment at a private hospital on October 11, but the government did not publicly confirm the case until October 20.

“During that critical period, 44 close contacts were left unmonitored, while private health workers faced the case without adequate protective equipment. This is a failure of preparedness with potentially grave consequences,” he said.

He also questioned the Presidential Task Force announced by Tinubu in June and chaired by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, insisting that medical experts should lead the response.

“Political titles cannot trace contacts, equip hospitals or save lives,” Atiku said.

The former vice president further alleged that the planned press conference by the Minister of Health on Thursday was intended to discourage Nigerians from attending campaign rallies and voting.

“The Tinubu administration must not weaponise Ebola to frighten the public, silence its opponents or suppress voter participation. Any public health measure must be backed by clear medical evidence, applied equally and never used as a pretext to interfere with Nigerians’ democratic rights,” he said.

Atiku urged the government to account for the N10 billion, protect health workers and trace all contacts, warning against turning a public health emergency into a tool for political suppression.